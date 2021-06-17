Amarnath Yatra Likely This Year As Permission For Setting Up Langar Granted, Details Here

Jammu and Kashmir Government is likely to hold Amarnath Yatra this year as Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) has started granting permissions for setting up langar. The permission has been granted for langar at Baltal from June 28 to August 22; the earlier announced schedule of Yatra. J&K Administration led by Manoj Sinha, who is also Chairman of the board is yet to take a final call on the nature of Yatra.

For the past two years, J&K Administration wasn’t able to conduct Yatra fully due to abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, this year too, it is likely that Yatra will be conducted in a restricted manner keeping in view COVID-19 restrictions.

The permission letter that is in possession of Republic World reads, “Permission is hereby granted to your Langar Organization (LO) for setting up a Langar at Baltal from 28.06.2021 to 22.08.2021. Please ensure that the Langar is established at the earmarked location as identified by the Camp Director / General Manager (Works) as per the SASB approved layout plan only”.

“You are also requested to convey your travel schedule and reach the above-stated location latest by 20.06.2021 and contact the designated Camp Director General Manager (Works) for allotment of site to set up Langar and for any other assistance as may be required. In case, you face any difficulty. You should immediately contact the Board's Control Room,” it further reads.

Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) has also directed langar organizations to follow all COVID19 protocols set up by the Jammu and Kashmir Government. They have been asked to ensure better hygienic conditions in the Kitchen/cooking area, the LO shall cover this area with a vinyl P.V.C sheet (2mm thick) and also follow all the necessary guidelines related to covid-19 hygiene precautions while preparing and distributing food.

Permission letter added that in view of the recent scenario of COVID-19, all the Langar Organizations are directed to follow all the SOP's related to reducing the risk of exposure to Covid-19 viz use of Face Masks by all sevadars, maintaining proper isolation distances, proper crowd management, and all COVID-19 hygiene precautions while preparing and distributing food shall be strictly followed. All the Langar Organizations are directed not to follow the buffet system and preferably supply food to the Yatris by the medium of packed food.