Amarnath Yatra Registration Suspended Due To COVID-19, To Resume After Situation Improves

Amarnath Yatra Registration has been suspended amid the dangerously alarming spike of COVID-19 cases across the country. This development came on Thursday when the country's single-day spike of COVID-19 cases surpassed the three lakh mark. Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Thursday decided to suspend the registration process for the pilgrimage.

India on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 3,14,835 new COVID-19 infections which also becomes the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 infections globally. Fatalities due to COVID-19 rose by a record 2,104 to reach a total of 184,657, according to the health ministry.

The SASB further said that the situation is being constantly monitored and the registration will be reopened as soon as the situation is improved. The registration for the yatra had started on April 15, barely a week later the registration has been closed due to the COVID crisis.

This year, the Amarnath Yatra is said to begin from June 28 on both the routes - Chandanwari and Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir and conclude on August 22 on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. Earlier, during the launch of registration for the Yatra, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Nitishwar Kumar had said that devotees would be required to carry health certificates issued by the doctors / medical institutes authorized by the concerned administrations of the State government and Union territories. Only those certificates issued after March 15, 2021, would be accepted.

He had also stressed that only those who have a permit that is valid for a specified date and route, will be allowed to proceed beyond the base camps, and cross the entry gates— in order to ensure that the security protocols are abided by the devotees. Those who choose to travel by helicopter do not require any prior registration as their tickets will serve the purpose, Kumar added. However, they also must produce the mandatory health certificate issued by the authorized doctor in the prescribed format before they embark on the air travel to the Amarnath shrine.

The Amarnath Yatra was called off last year in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and in 2019 it was shortened due to the intelligence input of terror threats before the Centre's abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

