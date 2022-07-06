Last Updated:

Amarnath Yatra Resumes Again Day After Being Suspended Due To Inclement Weather Conditions

Following an improvement in the weather conditions, the Amarnath Yatra has been resumed by the authorities from both camps on Wednesday.

After remaining suspended for a day, following an improvement in the weather conditions, the Amarnath Yatra has been resumed by the authorities from both camps on Wednesday. Earlier, the yatra was temporarily suspended due to bad weather conditions causing disruptions on the route. 

Tweeting about the same, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu stated, "The Yatra which was suspended temporarily and halted in Jammu due to bad weather conditions has now been resumed on account of improved weather conditions." 

On Tuesday, July 5, in a tweet, the Jammu DC announced that the yatra will not proceed from Jammu due to the weather and further advised all the pilgrims to plan accordingly and stay at their accommodations. Notably, the conditions were worse along both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes due to which the movement of pilgrims was restricted from both sides. 

Amarnath Yatra

After a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the J&K government finally commenced the annual 43-day pilgrimage on June 30 which will later conclude on August 11. The Amarnath Yatra starts from the twin base camps that is Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

However, as the monsoons have already begun in the union territory, heavy rainfall continues to lash parts of Jammu and Kashmir. This has also disrupted normal movement on the Srinagar-Leh highway. In addition to this, the weather department has also issued an alert about flash floods due to heavy rains. 

