Amarnath Yatra Resumes As Weather Improves Following Massive Rains, Flashfloods In J&K

The Amarnath Yatra on Sunday, July 9 resumed after it was halted on both routes Panjtarni and Sheshnag base camps as the weather condition improved. The yatra was suspended for two days on both routes in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and south Kashmir's Pahalgam due to inclement weather.

An official told Republic Media Network that following the proper improvement in the weather, the Yatra service was allowed to move further from both sides.

The officer said, "The service was suspended on both routes on Friday after parts of Kashmir received heavy rains and flash floods. So far, around 85,000 Yatris have performed the Yatra."

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave Amarnath holy shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam and Baltal on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

This is the first time authorities have set aside two months for this yatra after a proper improvement in the situation across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, proper security arrangements have been made for this year's Amarnath Yatra for a smooth and safe environment.

A senior police officer told Republic TV that everything is in place for the safety and security of Yatras across all routes in both districts. He added police and paramilitary forces are monitoring the security situation keenly in a bid to maintain the peace during the yatras.

The yatra was suspended on Friday following widespread rain, particularly along the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district. A batch of 4,600 pilgrims was stopped at Chanderkote along the national highway in Ramban district to avoid crowding at the Pahalgam base camp after the yatra's temporary suspension.