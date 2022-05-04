Amarnath Yatra: Security Meeting Held At J&K's Srinagar To Ensure Smooth Passage Of Yatra

Ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir Himalayas, a coordinating conference was held at the headquarters of the Kilo Force under the Chinar Corps to address the security and administrative issues. According to officials, the yatra is scheduled from June 30 till August 11 and a mass pilgrimage is expected this year during the yatra.

The officials told Republic Media Network that after two years, the yatra will be held due to the COVID pandemic and all the security measures/arrangements to be put in place for the smooth yatra.

Meanwhile, as per the details available with Republic Media Network regarding the fresh meeting which was chaired by Maj Gen SS Slaria General officer commanding Kilo Force brought out the aspects of coherent efforts of the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and civil safety and administrative needs for the pilgrims.

The conference was attended by Shri Diljit Singh Chaudhary, IPS, ADG CRPF J&K Zone, Shri Manvinder Singh Bhatia, IPS, IG CRPF Ops, Smt Charu Sinha, IG CRPF Srinagar, Shri Anchal Sharma, DIG ITBP, Mr. Dev Darshan Belwal, OC NDRF, Dr. Mushtaq, Director Health, Kashmir, Mr. Sudesh Samant, Assistant Director IB, Mr. Mushtaq Ahmed, Deputy SP SDRF, Shri SS Chandel, DIG BSF Srinagar, Shri Ranjeet Singh, DIG SSB, DIG JKP Srinagar, North Kashmir & other dignitaries.

All the participants gave out their preparations for the Yatra. They applauded the efforts of the Chinar Corps for holding the coordinating conference under the Kilo Force. The conference will further improve the synergy between various stakeholders involved in the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Earlier this month Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar directed the officials to ensure better coordination and synergy among different security agencies working on the ground and prepare the exhaustive security plan/arrangements as per the ground situation/requirement in their respective areas for the peaceful yatra.

Anti-drone system to be installed for the safety of pilgrimages

In a bid to make the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), incident-free, security forces have decided to deploy an anti-drone system for the Yatra. According to officials, during the Amarnath Yatra, anti-drone systems will be deployed in such a manner that it covers both the routes of Baltal and Pahalgam. They also reported that this anti-drone system will also be deployed at the key checkpoints of the Yatra to thwart any threat from drone attacks.

The decision comes following the prevailing drone threat from across the border. Earlier on Wednesday, while speaking with Republic on the drone issue, ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh said that the drone activities from Pakistan were going on.