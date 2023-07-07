Amarnath Yatra Suspended Due To Bad Weather, Say Officials

The 62 days long Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Friday (July 7) on the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam as heavy rains lashed parts of Kashmir valley. Srinagar meteorological department director Sonam Lotus said that the weather conditions were not good in the early morning but expects a positive change in weather in the next three to four hours.

“The MeT department is continuously monitoring the situation for the smooth yatra. We will look into the situation and take further decisions on the yatra,” said the director.

Another official stated that a group of yatris had started towards the holy cave in Amarnath before the weather turned bad. “Amarnath yatris had started their journey this morning towards the holy cave but immediately the yatra was kept on hold due to rains near the holy cave of Amarnath yatra,” stated the official.

In 2022, a major flash flood due to a cloudburst had left hundreds of pilgrims stranded close to the Amarnath holy cave. At least 16 people had lost their lives due to the flash floods.

Over 17,000 pilgrims at Amarnath

Over 17,000 pilgrims came to the holy cave on Thursday (July 6) to pay respects to Amarnathji. In the last one week, around 85,000 pilgrims have arrived to take blessings of the Ice Shiva Lingam at the Amarnath Cave.

The 8th batch with 7,010 pilgrims departed for the valley on Friday in a cavalcade of 247 vehicles from the Baghwati Nagar base camp in Jammu. The pilgrimage, or yatra, is regarded as one of the most challenging due to the terrain and the weather.

Hundreds of pilgrims duped

A few ago, hundreds of pilgrims were duped by rackets run from New Delhi that gave them phoney registration slips. Police opened an investigation into the incident after filing FIR 188/23 under Section 420 Indian Penal Code in Trikuta Nagar police station.

“During the investigation, it came to fore that a man from Delhi is running a racket involved in the preparation of these fake registration slips and then a team of Jammu police raided in Delhi and succeeded in the arrest of the accused namely Harender Verma son of Devinder Verma resident of West Rohtas Nagar, Shahdara Delhi,” said the Jammu police.