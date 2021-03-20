Amarnath Yatra To Commence From June 28; 'No Threat' Assures J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said there is no threat to Amarnath Yatra and the security forces will make necessary security arrangements. The Amarnath yatra to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 28 and as per tradition culminate on the day of the Raksha Bandhan festival on August 22.

"We know the kind of security which is required for Amarnath Yatra and we are going to make the arrangements accordingly. There is no threat to the Yatra. â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Like every year, the yatra arrangements are being done. There is a set drill and we know what kind of security is required on the highways, camps, community kitchens and on the twin tracks of Pahalgam and Baltal. The arrangements are being done on the same pattern," Singh told ANI. READ | Special prayers held on 'Ashad-Purnima' for Amarnath yatra

Security Ensured

The security forces in the Valley are alarmed over the use of sticky bombs by terrorists and enhancing their standard operating procedures. The general public are also advised not to leave their vehicles unattended. In February, the Jammu and Kashmir police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition which also included an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) with an in-built magnet.

COVID-19 SOPs & Highlights

This year's Yatra will be held as per COVID-19 SOPs developed by the government. Below the age of 13 years and above the age of 75 years will not be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage.

Introduction of free of cost battery car service up and down of the 2.75-km-long Baltal to Domel stretch.

The live telecast for virtual 'Darshan' will be enabled for those who are unable to undertake the Yatra.

The pilgrims can download the 'Shri Amarnathji Yatra' App available on the Google play store to get real-time information about the Yatra and for availing several services online.

Amarnath Yatra during Pandemic

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic last year, the yatra was restricted to a group of Sadhus. Also, the yatra was called off mid-way due to a "terror threat" on August 2, three days before the Centre revoked provisions of Article 370 and divided the state into two union territories.

Amarnath Yatra to begin from June 28

Amarnath Yatra is organised annually in the month of Shravan and commences from Pahalgam & Baltal on specified dates. This year the 56-day yatra will commence from June 28 and culminate on August 22. The registration process for the pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high Himalayan cave shrine in south Kashmir would begin on April 1 through 446 designated branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and YES Bank in 37 states and Union Territories.