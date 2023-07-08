Amarnath Yatra To Remain Suspended Today, No Batch To Leave From Jammu

In view of the weather department’s prediction of widespread to moderate rainfall likely affecting the Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided not to allow the ninth batch of the pilgrims to leave for Kashmir valley on Saturday from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp.

In conversation with Republic TV, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar said, “No batch of pilgrims will be leaving for Holy Cave on Saturday from Jammu due to ongoing rains and prevailing weather conditions. The decision has been conveyed to the civil administration as well as security forces that man the National Highway from Jammu to Kashmir valley.”

According to the weather advisory, “Under the influence of monsoon winds and western disturbance, widespread moderate to heavy rain with thundershower/lightning is expected in Jammu and Kashmir during 7- 9 July with main activity on 8-9th. Some places in Jammu are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain whereas heavy rain is also likely at some places of Kashmir division during above period and decrease thereafter gradually”.

The weather department said heavy rain would lead to a sharp rise in water levels of rivers, and local streams (nallas) leading to flash floods, water logging and landslides which will affect the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. “Weather conditions may lead to disruption of surface transportation mainly on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Zojila Pass, and other major hilly roads and will lead to a sharp dip in day temperature,” it added.

More than 85,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at Holy Cave so far in the first week of the pilgrimage. This morning, the eighth batch of 7,010 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Base in Jammu in 247 vehicles; 4,600 pilgrims left via the Pahalgam axis in 153 vehicles while 2,410 via the Baltal axis in 94 vehicles.

Jammu and Kashmir is holding the longest-ever Amarnath Yatra this time with a total span of 62 days starting from July 1 till August 31. This time, the Yatra has witnessed over 3 lakh registrations before the start of the holy pilgrimage.