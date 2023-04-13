Amartya Sen To Get Final Eviction Notice Over 'disputed' Shantiniketan Land | Exclusive

On Wednesday, Republic Bangla exclusively learned that section 145 of the CrPC was issued on the disputed residence of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen in Shantiniketan, West Bengal. The decision of issuing Sec 145 was taken ahead of Visva Bharati, a central university, sending a final eviction notice to Sen to vacate the land. Notably, the university has accused Sen of unlawfully occupying the land and it is speculated that the eviction notice may be issued soon. Accordingly, the police have been asked to maintain law and order in the area.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the Nobel laureate's lawyer approached the Bolpur magistrate's office, expressed apprehension that a law and order situation might arise on Sen's eviction, and sought Section 145 of CrPC to be issued. Notably, the section concerned is a preventive measure issued by executives in situations where a dispute over land or water is likely to cause a breach of peace.

An order from the Executive Magistrate of Bolpur in Birbhum district, where Visva-Bharati is located, states: "The Officer in Charge, Santiniketan Police station shall enquire into the matter regarding whether there is any chance of breach of peace over the area of the suit plot of land and shall send a report to this court by 13/04/2023 without fail... The Officer in Charge, Santiniketan Police Station is further directed to maintain peace and tranquillity over the area of the suit plot of land until the disposal of the instant case."

Amartya Sen-Shantiniketan controversy

A controversy erupted after Visva Bharati University alleged that Sen who won the Nobel Prize in economics, is in possession of 1.38 acres of land on the Shantiniketan campus, which is in excess of his legal entitlement of 1.25 acres. Earlier in March, the university sent a notice to the Nobel laureate asking him why an eviction order should be issued against him.

However, the economist had earlier claimed that most of the land he is holding in the Shantiniketan campus was purchased from the market by his father (Ashutosh Sen), while some other plots were taken on lease.

It is pertinent to mention that after Visva Bharati University's notice to Sen alleging illegal occupation in Shantiniketan, the West Bengal government came to the rescue of the 89-year-old economist and stated in a notice that the entire land belonged to him. According to PTI, on March 20, the land and land reforms department of the West Bengal government, in a statement said the Nobel laureate is the rightful owner of the entire 1.38 acres of plot, which falls under Surul mouza in Bolpur police station as per land records.