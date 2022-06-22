Amavasya Date In June 2022: Check Out The Date Of Ashadha Amavasya Here

Amavasya is the Sanskrit word for the lunar phase of the new moon. The Hindu calendar has 30 lunar phases in an entire year, which are known as Tithi in India. The Tithi of the dark moon is when the moon is within 12 degrees of the angular distance between the sun and the moon before the conjunction. The new moon tithi is the 12 angular degrees after the conjunction. Amavasya is the new moon as there is no term for the same in the English language.

As per the Hindu culture, Amavasya is termed as a time of great power. However, Amavasya is considered an inauspicious occasion except for the Karthika Amavasya, which is celebrated as the Hindu festival of Diwali. Every month, the day of Amavasya is observed to worship forefathers. Pujas are also organised in Hindu households on the occasion of Amavasya. While many Amavasya is considered non-auspicious, the dark fortnight of Ashwin month, from September to October, is also known as Ashwin Amavasya or Pitru Paksha, aka Mahalaya, are considered sacred to offer oblations to the departed ancestors.

The dark fortnight that falls on Mondays is also known as Somavati Amavasya. These have special significance in the Hindu religion as it is believed that a fast observed on this occasion would give a long life to husbands.

Amavasya date in June 2022

The month of June has one but very significant Amavasya. This year it will fall on June 29, 2022. The Amavasya is known as Ashadha Amavasya. Here are the dates of Amavasyas throughout the year:

Pausha Amavasya - January 2, 2022, Sunday

Magha Amavasya - February 1, 2022, Tuesday

Phalguna Amavasya - March 2, 2022, Wednesday

Chaitra Amavasya - April 1, 2022, Friday

Vaishakha Amavasya - April 30, 2022, Saturday

Jyeshtha Amavasya - May 30, 2022, Monday

Ashadha Amavasya - June 29, 2022, Wednesday

Shravana Amavasya - July 28, 2022, Thursday

Bhadrapada Amavasya - August 27, 2022, Saturday

Ashwina Amavasya - September 25, 2022, Sunday

Kartika Amavasya - October 25, 2022, Tuesday

Margashisha Amavasya - November 23, 2022, Wednesday

Pausha Amavasya - December 23, 2022, Friday

