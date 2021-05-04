West Bengal
Amazon Europe Commits Medical Equipment Worth $2.5 Mn For India’s COVID-19 Battle

Amazon will use its global logistics network to bear the cost of airlifting & delivering some of the critical medical equipment that has been identified by govt

Written By
Astha Singh
PTI/BRYANANGELO/UNSPLASH

PTI/BRYANANGELO/UNSPLASH


As India battles the second COVID-19 wave,  Amazon’s business in Europe has committed over $2.5 million (about Rs 18.4 crore) support-- by purchasing and transporting medical supplies. The company will use its global logistics network to bear the cost of airlifting and delivering some of the critical medical equipment that has been identified by the Government of India and local charities.

Amazon will deliver

  • Oxygen concentrators from Italy
  • Ventilators from the UK,
  • Nebulisers & inhalation devices from Germany

In order to help those infected with COVID-19 across multiple cities in India, these products will be provided to Amazon frontline workers and local charities. This initiative has begun to support the capacity of hospitals, medical facilities and public institutions. As a part of the company's commitment, Amazon's global resources in the US have already supported India with 100 ventilators worth $3.8M. Under the guidance from Niti Aayog and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Amazon India is continuously working with the Indian Red Cross Society.

Amazon Steps Into Combat COVID-19 Crisis

Amazon has been constantly taking significant steps in helping India’s challenging battle to rein in COVID-19. It is airlifting 8,000-10,000 oxygen concentrators and 1000 ventilators amid the struggle of COVID-19 patients for oxygen. The company is also going out of its way to protect its own employees from virus, be it with the setting up of the COVID warrior team, plasma donation mechanism and vaccination. 

READ | COVID and Cancer patients: Top medical experts answer FAQs on chemo, treatment & recovery

While speaking with Republic, Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and India Head of Amazon India said that the company has joined hands with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, Pune Platform for COVID-19 Response (PPCR) & other partners to urgently airlift over 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 BiPAP machines from Singapore to immediately import these into the country. Agarwal said the organisations are working closely with the Central government to expedite the entry of this medical equipment into the country.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases, 3,20,289 discharges and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, with 3,57,229 new cases, the country crossed the 2-crore milestone.

  • Total cases: 2,02,82,833
  • Total recoveries: 1,66,13,292
  • Death toll: 2,22,408
  • Active cases: 34,47,133
  • Total vaccination: 15,89,32,921

(Image Credits: PTI/BRYANANGELO/UNSPLASH)

