Amazon India's Amit Agarwal States Intent To Get Team & Ecosystem Vaccinated; '1M People'

The COVID-19 pandemic is attempting to bring the world to a standstill, but the fight is on, be it from citizens or corporates. One such company to take significant steps in helping India’s challenging battle to rein in Coronavirus, has been Amazon, which is airlifting 8,000-10,000 oxygen concentrators and 1000 ventilators amid the struggle of COVID-19 patients for oxygen. That is not all, the company is also going out of its way to protect its own employees from coronavirus, be it with the setting up of COVID warrior team, plasma donation mechanism and vaccination.

Amazon India Head Amit Agarwal speaks to Republic TV

Amit Agarwal, Global senior Vice President and India Head of Amazon India, spoke to Republic TV's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy about ‘Mission Wayu’, the initiative to bail India out amid its record daily cases (over 3 lakh) being registered every day. On measures to keep the employees safe, he said, "We are at a time when every individual or organisation has to step up and do its bit and no bit is too small. Within Amazon, we have created these voluntary teams in every city, it’s called the ‘COVID warrior team.' They are essentially on call for any employee and providing information. Any relative or family who are in critical need can gain from this information as well helping in bring together a supply."

"We have set up a blood plasma donation mechanism for employees to donate to other employees. We are already receiving emails from employees on how timely action has saved the life of their family or relative. It is heart-wrenching but at the same time inspiring," Agarwal added.

On employees working out of office despite it being it having one of the best campuses, he said, "Many people have been working from their city, village or living with parents, so it is a virtual nationwide campus in some sense. Our focus is now on to keep our employees safe, how do you contribute to save their lives in whatever meaningful way we can, and at the same time we realise that there are customers and selling partners that are depending on us for their livelihood while dealing with this crisis. We are ensuring that we do these on priority simultaneously, we cannot do them sequentially."

Amazon's India Head details endeavours towards health of employees, partners and larger ecosystem

"We are making rapid testing for all our employees so that we ensure that they are safe, We have created temporary COVID care centres by tying up with hotels, so that the employees, their families and the community can be safe. We are also looking at the leave policy, medical insurance, all things that might be different, have to be changed and relooked into as per situation, so that people have one less to worry about," Agarwal stated. He continued, "We have also created an Amazon relief fund for all associates that are delivering. Our associates are working hard amid the criris to deliver essentials. To make sure that if they’re quarantined and diagnosed or theiy have expenses, they can tap into the relief fund and take care of themselves and their families.

Despite all kinds of treatments, it seems the vaccination is the best bet against the virus. When asked about plans to vaccinate employees, Amit Agarwal replied, "We have taken a commitment to vaccinate 1 million people as soon as possible.This includes our employees, their dependants, our associates, partner companies, their associates, our selling partners and their dependants. We have taken up a massive drive. "

"While you can hustle and take steps for the short term for the urgent situation, we can recognise that vaccination is important lever for us to change the trajectory of the spread. We are organising camps in partnership with the government, other private institutions, working with selling partners, even reimbursing the costs, so that they can get themselves vaccinated. Our message to all is let’s get you vaccinated as quickly as possible, we have to do in a way that we don’t stress the system further, being respectful to the system, so we are working with the authorities to make sure we facilitate that vaccination happens in a way that we not just take care of our employees but also the community," he signed off.