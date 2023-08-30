Amazon Manager Shot Dead By Miscreants In Delhi’s Bhajanpura

A 36-year-old man was killed in the Bhajanpura area of North Delhi in a shootout where two men riding a motorcycle were shot at, according to the police on Wednesday. The incident happened on Tuesday night around 11.37 p.m. The deceased, identified as Harpreet Gill (36), worked as the Senior Manager at e-commerce platform Amazon and was a local of Delhi's Bhajanpura area. He was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where medics declared him ‘brought dead’.

The deceased, Harpreet Gill, suffered gunshot injury on the head. The entry wound was seen behind the right ear and the exit wound on the other side.

Govind Singh, the wounded man, is also a resident of the Bhajanpura suburb. According to the police, he is currently receiving treatment at the LNJP hospital.

The two were allegedly being pursued by the attackers while riding a motorbike close to Subhash Vihar of Bhajanpura. According to sources, 5 unidentified men on a scooty and a bike intercepted the duo and opened unprovoked fire at victims before escaping from the scene

The police officers are scanning the CCTV footage from the nearby areas. An investigation is ongoing after a case was filed in relation to the event, the police officials confirmed.

While talking to the media, the uncle of the deceased said, "He was shot in his head. I don't know why this happened. He had no enmity with anyone. I have requested the police to check the CCTV visuals…"