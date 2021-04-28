Amazon, Paytm To Provide India With Oxygen Concentrators To Aid Fight Against COVID-19

After international companies like Google and Microsoft, E-commerce company, Amazon will now supply India with 10,000 oxygen concentrators. Amazon India on Wednesday announced that it has joined hands with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, Pune Platform for COVID-19 Response (PPCR), and other partners to urgently airlift over 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 BiPAP machines from Singapore. As India is facing a shortage of equipment several top-notch companies have come forward to help.

In a blog post, Amazon informed that all the organizations related to the mission are working closely with the Indian government to expedite the entry of these oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines into the country. The step has been taken to help hospitals in India in treating the COVID-19 severe patients.

"This medical equipment will be donated to hospitals and public institutions to augment their capacity to help COVID-19 infected patients across multiple cities," added Amazon.

The company further mentioned that the first of these consignments already landed in Mumbai on late Sunday night (on April 25) and a majority of the shipping is expected to be completed by April 30.

Paytm to provide 100 Oxygen concentrators

Another E-commerce website Paytm has come forward to help India in its fight with the virus. The company will be providing 100 Oxygen concentrators to the state of Madhya Pradesh. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday discussed with Paytm owner Vijay Shekhar Sharma over the phone and it was decided that within a couple of days the state will receive the help. Moreover, Paytm will also set up an oxygen plant in Madhya Pradesh to help the state store the life-saving equipment.

India COVID-19 battle

In the last couple of days, several countries and companies have come forward announcing their part for India which is currently dealing with a deadly surge of COVID-19. The nation is reporting more than 3 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases with record-breaking casualties in most of the states. Hospitals in India are facing a shortage of emergency supplies including Oxygen, and drugs. Meanwhile, India too has ramped up the production of COVID-19 supplies to meet the demand.

