Amazon Pulls Down Book On PM Modi, Author Saurav Dutt Levels 'Hinduphobia' Charge

After 'Modi and Me: A Political Reawakening' was pulled down by Amazon, author and political analyst Saurav Dutt spoke exclusively to Republic TV and cited 'Hinduphobia' as the reason behind the move.

"A few individuals complained to Amazon directly about the content of the book, apparently they felt for some reason the book was promoting a Hindutva agenda and Amazon who are the experts of Hinduphobia and Hinduism decided for themselves. They pulled the book and deleted my account," Saurav Dutt told Republic.

When asked whether Amazon communicated to him before taking down the book from Amazon.com he said, “They communicated nothing before taking it off the platform. They decided to take it off the platform, delete the account and then inform me why the decision was made and what they have said in the message is that the content was allegedly promoting Hindutva and was Hindutva in nature but also that it triggered those and hurt those individuals who may become upset by the kind of content.”

He further added, “Amazon didn’t even bother to tell me who these individuals are and exactly what they have said. Amazon can sometimes take a knee-jerk reaction and they have done so in this case.”

Amazon takes down 'Modi and Me: A Political Reawakening’

On February 5, 'Modi and Me: A Political Reawakening’ was removed by Amazon over the allegation that the book was a ‘Hindutva based literature’. Saurav Dutt had shared a screenshot of the email he received from Amazon on his Twitter account.

The book, Dutt stated, is about 'global Hinduphobia', everything that PM Modi has achieved since 2014, why he got such a sweeping mandate the first and the second time, why India has become a global powerhouse, why the country is not afraid to talk about colonialism anymore and how it is proud of its identity.