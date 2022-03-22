Amazon Records Exports Of 10k Cr IPhones From India; Rajeev Chandrasekhar Hails PLI Scheme

Amazon recently recorded exports of 10,000 crore iPhones in one year after global tech giant Apple launched operations in India, under the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI). This stands as a testimony to the success of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, designed by the Government to incentivise and encourage foreign companies to set up manufacturing plants in India. The achievement is also a stepping stone towards achieving India's targets with respect to the electronics industry and exports.



Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, while talking to ANI, said, "This is a very important milestone in India’s evaluation as a global hub for an electronics global value chain. Just a few years ago, PM Modi announced the PLI scheme, and then he announced Atmanirbhar economic thinking for the country,"

Amazon's Achievement, a testimony to the success of the PLI scheme

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that he is proud of the fact that products manufactured in India are being exported to consumers all over the world and felt it was amazing. Amazon was able to manufacture 10,000 crore iPhones from India in under a year. "It is quite amazing to see a global brand like Apple in just one year exports 10,000 crore iPhones from India. It is a very proud thing that products that are being made in India are also now exported and consumed by consumers all over the world."



Amazon's feat can be a stepping stone for India to move forward on its path of progressing in the electronics manufacturing space. "It is an important stepping stone to India’s ambitions for being a 300 billion dollars electronics country in the next 3 years and exporting 120 billion dollars of electronics over the next 3 to 4 years," said MoS Chandrasekhar.



During the announcement of the manufacturing of Amazon devices in India, Amit Agarwal, Global SVP and Country Leader for Amazon India said, “Amazon is committed to partner with the Indian government to advance the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We have pledged to invest US $1 billion to digitise 10 million small and medium businesses, help Indian businesses sell worldwide, thereby enabling US $10B in cumulative exports, and create an additional 1MM jobs by 2025. Today, we are delighted to announce Amazon’s first manufacturing line in India to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year catering to the demands of the Indian customers. This further reiterates our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.”

