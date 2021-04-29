Amazon Steps In To Combat COVID-19 Crisis; India Head Amit Agarwal Details Measures

Enterprises across the board, including Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, and Google from the realm of big-tech are extending support in India's fight against COVID-19, donating oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic. Amid this, Amazon India Head Amit Agarwal said that the company has procured 10,000 oxygen concentrators, 100 ventilators and BiPAP machines through its global resources to immediately import these into the country.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Amazon India Head Amit Agarwal informed that the company has joined hands with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, Pune Platform for COVID-19 Response (PPCR) and other partners to urgently airlift over 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 BiPAP machines from Singapore.

Additionally, Amazon India is also supplying over 1,500 oxygen concentrators in partnership with non-profits including Swasth, Concern India and impact organisations like ACT Grants and Sattva Consulting. Agarwal said the organisations are working closely with the Central government to expedite the entry of this medical equipment into the country.

#StayStrongIndia | One has to bring people together, I'm super impressed by how people are coming together and pitching in, but a lot more has to be done: Amazon's India head Amit Agarwal on India's COVID-19 battle; Tune in #LIVE - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/D7cZsj2C6j — Republic (@republic) April 29, 2021

Amazon deploys global logistics network

Amazon will also bear the cost of airlifting these oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines from Singapore to India through Air India and other international carriers. The company will also manage the movement of the equipment and other donations from the local airport to identified hospitals and institutions.

"We stand firmly with India, deploying our global logistics network to urgently airlift the needed oxygen concentrators to support the nation's immediate need," said Amit Agarwal, Global SVP and Country Head, Amazon India, also going on to describe the efforts that are being taken at an intra-company level.

#StayStrongIndia | For employees we've set up a 'COVID warrior' teams, voluntarily by Amazonians. We've created a relief fund for associates who are working hard in this crisis, which they can tap to take care of their kin: Amazon India head Amit Agarwal https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/lr5cB6y62M — Republic (@republic) April 29, 2021

India has been registering a record number of COVID-19 cases daily, putting extreme pressure on the country's healthcare infrastructure. The number of new coronavirus infections touched 3,79,257 cases and 3,645 fatalities, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday morning.