Amazon Operational During Lockdown, Will Deliver 'high Priority' Essential Products

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national lockdown for 21 days in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, the E-commerce website Amazon has stopped most of its delivery services. However, the company has announced that it will continue to deliver the most urgent needs that are the priority to the customers.

Amazon's statement on its website reads, "To serve customers' most urgent needs while also ensuring the safety of the associates, we are prioritizing all our resources to serve products that are currently a high priority for customers. Other products are temporarily unavailable for purchase."

Amazon is currently selling and delivering only necessary products like personal hygiene essentials, home cleaning essentials, and health-related products.

The company also stated, "We continue to work closely with authorities in India and worldwide to ensure that we are taking the right precautions and have implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees."

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of Coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. Taking to Twitter, he urged people not to panic and assured citizens that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day lockdown period.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 422,829 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 18,907 people. Meanwhile, around 109,102 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

