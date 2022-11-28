Amazon To Shut Down Its Wholesale Distribution Business In India Amid Mass Layoff Spree

American e-commerce giant Amazon has announced to shut down its wholesale distribution business in India, a week after deciding to lay off 10,000 employees from its global workforce.

The company has decided to discontinue its wholesale e-commerce website Amazon Distribution in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli in India. "We don’t take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners," said the company's spokesperson on Monday, as per Tech Crunch.

Notably, the move comes after Amazon's decision to shut down its food delivery service and ed-tech platform Academy. While the firm did not reveal a reason for shutting the wholesale distribution service, it follows the mass layoffs in major tech giants including Twitter and Facebook's parent company Meta.

Citing a recent report by Sanford C. Bernstein, Tech Crunch reported that Amazon's 2021 gross merchandise value in India was between $18 billion to $20 billion. While India served as a key market for the company, it still lagged behind Flipkart, which managed to clock in $23 billion. Moreover, the stiff competition faced by Amazon due to the rise of Reliance's retail business and startups like Meesho is also being speculated as a reason for Amazon's decision on the wholesale business.

Amazon to continue layoffs into 2023

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said last week that the mass layoffs will extend into next year. The company has recently even offered employees a voluntary buyout offer under the Voluntary Separation Programme (VSP). I’ve been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we’ve made during that time (and, we’ve had to make some very tough calls over the past couple of years, particularly during the heart of the pandemic),” Jassy wrote in the memo per AP.

Amazon's global workforce has more than 1.5 million employees composed primarily of hourly workers and the 10,000 being let go make up only 1% of the entire workforce. As for the VSP, the Central government's Ministry of Labour sent a notice to Amazon seeking details related to the same. The VSP says that employees can submit forms between November 16 to 30 to get paid severance equivalent to 22-week base pay, one-week base salary along with medical insurance for six months.