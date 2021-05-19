Amazon US Delivers Medical Equipment Worth Over $5M To Help India Fight COVID-19

As India battles the second wave of COVID-19, Amazon US is leveraging its size and expertise to help India combat the pandemic's disastrous impact. According to the official release, to support hospitals and other COVID treatment facilities across India, Amazon US is sending critical medical equipment worth over $5 million.

It said, vital life-saving equipment, including 82 anaesthesia ventilators, 1238 BiPAP devices, and 60 ventilators, have already arrived in India as part of this initiative. The medical supplies will be delivered to Amazon's on-the-ground partner agencies, such as the American India Foundation, ACT Grants, and Swasth, which will distribute it to confirmed hospitals and nonprofit organisations around the nation.

Amazon US delivers medical equipment to India

As per the information shared on the Amazon blog, the company is offering transportation services to the Indian Association of Western Washington, a non-profit organisation in the United States, and is partnering with the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation and other US nonprofit organisations to help bring medical essentials to India.

COVID-19 situation in India

The daily increase of Coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the third day in a row, according to data from the Union Health Ministry, with only 2,67,334 new cases identified in a 24-hour span. There are currently 2,54,96,330 active cases in the country, 2,19,86,363 recoveries, and 2,83,248 deaths. Karnataka is the worst-affected state and the most recent hotspot, with 5,75,028 active infections, followed by Maharashtra with 4,19,727 active cases. Between May 18 and May 18, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) screened a total of 32,03,01,177 samples for COVID-19, with 20,08,296 samples checked on Tuesday.

Picture Credit: blog.aboutamazon.in/AP