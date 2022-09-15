Last Updated:

Amazon User Complains To Civil Aviation Instead Of Consumer Affairs, Here's What Followed

A user triggered a laughter riot on Twitter, with a complaint against the e-commerce platform, Amazon on Wednesday, but tagging the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Ministry of Civil Aviation

A user triggered a laughter riot on Twitter, with a complaint against the e-commerce platform Amazon on Wednesday. Sharing a screenshot of the iPad Pro 11-inch on sale on the platform, the user- Ankur Sharma - alleged that the price of the 11-inch tab was never Rs 1,76,900, as claimed on the website, as they sold it with a 62 percent discount at Rs 67,390. 

"Please take action for unfair trade practices, " the user wrote, but instead of tagging the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, he tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation in the post. To everyone's surprise, the Ministry of Civil Aviation responded to the tweet, expressing its inability to help. The Ministry, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote, "We intend to help, but we are busy providing affordable air travel to India." It also used the hashtag- #SabUdenSabJuden. 

After the MoCA's comment, Amazon replied to the customer, seeking more details about his complaint. "Thank you for flagging this. Kindly help us with the link of the product you're referring to, so that we can get this reviewed by our concerned team internally," read their comment. 

Another comment from the shopping website read, "We've forwarded your comments as feedback to our relevant team internally to make necessary improvements. Appreciate your understanding."

Twitter is unconvinced with 'affordable price'

While the issue of the user with Amazon may or may not have been solved with the intervention of the MoCA, it triggered a debate on the alleged 'affordable price'. One user wrote, "Sorry, Sir but the definition of 'affordable' is relative." One other wrote, '"The flight that earlier cost Rs 3,100, today, costs Rs 10,000." Read some of the tweets here:- 

