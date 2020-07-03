'China On The Defensive; PM Modi Has Come With Diplomatic Strength': Amb G Parthasarthy

In the wake of PM Modi's stirring speech to the Armed Forces in Leh on Friday, former diplomat G Parthasarathy opined that China was on the defensive for the first time. Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, he said that the PM had examined the present crisis with China from military, diplomatic, political, and humanitarian perspective. He highlighted the fact that 10 ASEAN countries had challenged China for the first time in 10 years on India's encouragement.

Thereafter, he explained how China had run into serious issues with the US. For instance, the former High Commissioner to Pakistan mentioned that the US had moved two aircraft carriers to the South China Sea. According to him, the extent of China's expansionist policy was borne out by their claim over Russia's Vladivostok.

Amb. G Parthasarthy remarked, "The message is very very clear. He (PM Modi) has viewed this multi-dimensionally in terms of the military, diplomatic, political and humanitarian issues involved. Very clearly, on the diplomatic side, for the first time, they (China) are on the defensive. If you notice, he said that the greatest threat to humanity is expansionism, which means territorial expansionism. They have got a huge number of territorial disputes. 10 members of the ASEAN have just joined together encouraged by India to tell them that they are illegally sitting on the maritime boundaries. They are illegally stealing their maritime wealth. And that they have to respect the verdict of the tribunal again. This has happened after 10 years."

He added, "In addition, they have serious problems now with the United States. There is a strong feeling in the US that the coronavirus is their doing. The Americans have now moved two aircraft carriers right to the South China Sea. They are threatening to move in more forces. The Vietnamese have stood up to them. And they are so crazy that today, China is laying claim to the Russian port of Vladivostok."

'Expansionism is a disease'

Commenting on India's reliable partners in the world, the ex-diplomat observed that the country was forging closer ties with the US, Germany, France, and a number of other powers. Maintaining that PM Modi had showcased diplomatic strength, he reckoned that the military options pertaining to the LAC faceoff would depend on the circumstances on the ground. On this occasion, Amb. Parthasarthy also called for a tough economic stance vis-à-vis China.

"So, this expansionism is a disease and I think, diplomatically we are joining with the Americans, Europeans like Germany and France and a number of other powers. Don't forget that 134 countries voted against them on the issue of coronavirus. And now, we are the Chairman of the WHO. The pressure is on now that we are a member of the UN Security Council also. PM Modi has now come with diplomatic strength. What he will do militarily will be naturally decided by circumstances on the ground," the former diplomat commented.

On the economic policy with China, he opined, "Economically, it is time that we stop being pussy-footed. We have got all the electronics we wanted from Taiwan. We don't send our Ministers there. We don't invite them. Whereas Chinese Ministers merrily invite people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Why should we show this kind of consideration for the Chinese?"

