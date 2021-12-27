Ambala DSP Identifies First Suspect In Christ Statue Vandalism Case; Probe Underway

In a major development in the vandalism of Jesus Christ's statue in Haryana's Ambala, the police have released a photo of one of the suspects behind the incident and an FIR has also been lodged in the matter. Apart from that, the Ambala police which has also accessed the CCTV footage from the incident have found some suspects thereafter and are investigating the matter.

DSP Ambala Cantonment Ram Kumar while speaking to Republic informed about accessing CCTV footage from the incident site and further identifying a few suspects in the matter. He said that the incident took place on the intervening night of December 25 and 26 when two unidentified miscreants entered the church premises by jumping the gates and further vandalising the statue. "We have accessed the CCTV footage from the from a program organised in the day as well as from the night and have found some suspects. On that basis, an FIR has also been lodged and we will soon arrest the offenders", he said

He also announced that anyone who helps in the identification of the miscreants will be rightfully rewarded. The Ambala Cantt DSP also informed about a white activa being used by the miscreants for arriving at the church, however, a confirmation is yet to be done.

Unidentified miscreants vandalise Jesus Christ's statue in Haryana's Ambala on Christmas

The incident which took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday involves two men who allegedly desecrated and vandalised a 5.5 feet tall statue of Jesus Christ at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Ambala cantonment. According to police officials, the crime was carried out between 12:30 AM to 1:40 AM during which the suspects trespassed in the church property, broke decorations, and carried out the vandalism after the Christmas prayers.

Soon after receiving the information in the morning, Ambala Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pooja Dabla along with the DSP Ambala Cantonment Ram Kumar, Cantonment Police Station House Officer, and the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) reached the site. A team has also been constituted to carry out an investigation in the matter.

Image: Republic World