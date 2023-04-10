Ambassador Taranjit Slams Khalistan Supporters; 'Khalsa Is Uniting Force, Not Dividing'

India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday, made a scathing attack on the pro-Khalistan supporters over the instances of violence at the Indian missions, saying that Khalsa is a "uniting and not a diving force."

On Saturday, Sandhu who comes from a well-known Sikh family was presented with the “Sikh Hero Award” from the Sikhs of America, along with several other prominent Sikh Americans. Addressing the event, the Indian Ambassador said, "Khalsa, which was created on the Baisakhi day, by Guru Gobind Singh is a uniting and not a dividing force," PTI reported.

Notably, Khalsa refers to both the body of initiated Sikhs and the community that considers Sikhism as a faith. The Khalsa was originally founded by the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, in 1699, and its founding is celebrated by the community members during the festival of Baisakhi.

The Indian diplomat spoke about the Khalsa flag, which is flown at the Akal Takht and Nishan Sahibs, stating that it represents unity, peace, and universal love. He emphasised the importance of remembering that Sikhism is a religion of inclusion, brotherhood, love and equality.

Delighted to receive Hero Award from Sikhs of America. Spoke about imp tenets of Sikhism: seva, brotherhood, equality, inclusion & honesty.



Highlighted the strengthening of 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 p’ship & tech/ infra transformation taking place in India & huge opportunities for the youth. pic.twitter.com/octAi2ZNTU — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) April 9, 2023

"We must keep these cardinal virtues in mind and not what a couple of mischievous characters spin using virtual media,” Sandhu said in an apparent reference to the instances of violence by a small group of separatists in the US, Canada, UK and Australia.

Sandhu speaks about rise of India with Sikh diaspora

In his speech, Sandhu highlighted the rise of India and its achievements in various sectors such as the economy, digitisation, health, and entrepreneurship. "In such a scenario, Punjab and the youth in Punjab need to be connected with the economic, financial, tech and digital revolution happening in India,” the Indian Ambassador said.

"The government, people and in particular the youth must take advantage of the expanding partnership with the US in various fields that Prime Minister Modi and President Biden are trying to put in place," the diplomat added.

Stating that parents and youth of Punjab are spending millions of dollars to send their children abroad to study, he said the New Education Policy that has been put in place, and the efforts of PM Modi will ensure that such education is available in India as well as Punjab.