Ambassadors, Leaders & Prominent Personalities Across The World Wish India 'Happy Diwali'

On Thursday, a slew of international leaders, ambassadors and prominent personalities took to social media to express their best wishes to those celebrating the Diwali festival. Some leaders commended India's bilateral relations with their countries, while a few cautioned against celebrating during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nikolay Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India, tweeted, "Happy #Diwali! Wish all of you good health, prosperity and many new successful achievements! #Diwali2021."

Barry O’Farrell AO, Australia’s High Commissioner to India, wrote on Twitter, "It’s the time of the year again when the High Commission family gets together to celebrate #Diwali. Pleased that we were able to hold a COVID-safe #Diwali event this year. My best wishes to all those celebrating, may this festival bring you happiness & good fortuneFireworks. #ShubhDiwali.

Alon Ushpiz, Director-General of Israel Foreign Ministry, tweeted, "Happy #Diwali to all who are celebrating today, sending my best wishes from Israel."

Apple CEO Tim Cook also extended his warm wishes to India on the occasion of Diwali. He wrote on Twitter, "Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health. Stunning #ShotOniPhone13ProMax photos by @coffeekarma."

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, extended his best wishes to the Republic of India saying, "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights! (Look for the Diya lamp when you search for "Diwali" on Google:)"

Fons Stoelinga, Dutch Ambassador to India, tweeted a video on his social media account, where the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen wishing India "Shubh Diwali." "its very simple, Britain would be a lesser country today, without the huge contribution of Indians living here. Shubh Diwali," Stoelinga quoted Johnson in the caption. Meanwhile, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom wrote on Twitter, "Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world!"

Happy Diwali 2021

Deepavali, or Diwali, is a five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras and finishes with Bhai Dooj. This year's festival takes place on November 4th. The day is commemorated across the country with great zeal and intensity, and it also recalls the triumph of good over evil. People light diyas in their homes and honour Goddess Lakshmi on the day of Diwali, also known as the festival of lights. Goddess Kali is also revered in several parts of India. Aside from that, people burn firecrackers on Diwali. In most Indian states, however, firecrackers have been restricted because of the COVID-19 crisis and the damage they pose to air quality.

Image: AP, Twitter/@AUSHCIndia