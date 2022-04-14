Ambedkar Jayanti: President Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Dr Ambedkar At Parliament House

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary. PM Modi attended the tribute function which was held at Parliament House in New Delhi to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti.

Along with PM Modi, the event was also attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and many more.

Delhi | President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and others offer tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/uYcgKdIEZR — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

PM Modi also paid tribute to BR Ambedkar via a Twitter post on Thursday. He said that it is a day to "reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his dreams". PM Modi also said that BR Ambedkar contributed indelibly to the progress of India.

"Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation."

'Babasaheb laid the foundation of modern India': President

President Ram Nath Kovind too paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. He said that Ambedkar was a strong advocate of social justice. Ambedkar, being the architect of the Constitution, laid the foundation of modern India, said President Kovind.

“Humble tribute to Babasaheb on Ambedkar Jayanti! A strong advocate of social justice, Babasaheb laid the foundation of modern India as the architect of the Constitution. Let us do our part in building an inclusive society, following his ideals of ‘Indian first, Indian later and Indian last’,” translated from President Kovind’s tweet in Hindi.

Ambedkar Jayanti

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891. To pay homage to his contribution to India, every year, the 14th of April is celebrated as Equality Day, Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti in India.

Dr. Ambedkar was a politician, economist, philosopher, anthropologist and social reformer who fought for the rights of the Dalit community by raising his voice against the Indian caste system. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was the chief architect of the constitution of India who also stood for women and labour rights.

India celebrates Ambedkar's contribution to the upliftment of the underprivileged by commemorating his birth anniversary. Ambedkar drafted the Indian constitution that guarantees equal rights to all citizens, regardless of caste, creed, religion, race, or culture.

B.R. Ambedkar formed the Central institution Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha to promote basic rights and education of underpriveleged people who suffered untouchability, as well as movements to provide Dalits with access to public drinking water supplies and the right to enter Hindu temples.

On this day, his devotees hold a procession to Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. Plays and dramatic adaptations based on the life of B.R.Ambedkar are staged in schools, colleges, and other institutions.