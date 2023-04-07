AMCA Program: Rolls Royce Confirms Export License For Engine Tech Transfer For Advance Jet

In a major boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Indian govt, Rolls Royce has confirmed an export license from the UK govt for combat engine technology transfer to India. A report by an agency quoted Rolls Royce as saying, “The combat engine technology transfer to India will be for combat engine development with a unique co-creation model”.

The intellectual property rights for this technology will be developed and owned in India for the AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft Program).

General Electrics, a company in the US has also requested the American govt to provide a license to export their engines. This is so they can also present their engines and participate in the competition to win a contract to manufacture engines for Indian aircraft. General Electrics has gained backing for the program from various members of the US Congress and is waiting for approval.

About the AMCA program

For the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, the fifth-generation stealth multirole combat aircraft are being developed under the HAL AMCA programme. Additionally, sixth-generation technologies will be included. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) of the Defense Research Development Organization is responsible for the aircraft's design. (DRDO).

AMCA will be a single-seat, twin-engine aircraft. The AMCA Mk-1 will have 5.5-generation technology, while the MkII will gradually upgrade to 6-generation technology. The AMCA is built to perform a variety of operations, including air superiority, ground strikes, reducing enemy air defences, and electronic warfare operations and is also meant to be the IAF's most sophisticated fighter.

Low radar cross section and supercruise capability are goals of AMCA's design. The project reached the detailed design phase in February 2019 after feasibility studies for the AMCA and the preliminary design stage were finished. The only fifth-generation fighter being developed in India right now is the AMCA.

Implications for India’s security scenario

The goal of the AMCA programme is to help India create a fighter plane that can compete with the PLA Air Force of China. It is expected to counter the JF-17 thunder fighter aircraft of China which is also used by the Pakistani air force (PAF). The AMCA program is a crucial step for India to develop 5.5 generation aircraft to strengthen the air force.

Earlier this year the DRDO announced metal cutting for the prototype of the AMCA. The Indian Air Force is suffering from a shortage of fighter aircraft. An indigenously developed aircraft is expected to fill this gap.