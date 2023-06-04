America Mourn Alongside India: Joe Biden Condoles Loss Of Lives In Odisha Train Tragedy

US President Joe Biden on Saturday condoled the death of hundreds of passengers in the tragic train accident that took place on Friday, June 2, in Odisha’s Balasore. Releasing a statement, Biden said that he and the first lady Jill Biden were saddened after hearing about the news of the horrific three-way collision in India. Further referring to the deep bond that both the countries share, the US President said, "America is mourning alongside India."

“Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident. The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that unite our two nations - and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts,” the statement read.

PM Modi expresses condolences

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, June 3, informed the authorities have been instructed to look into the Balasore railway tragedy which resulted in the deaths of at least 275 people. He further said that the government will take strict action against the culprits and won’t spare them.

"It's a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring them back, who lost their lives in the accident, but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government," PM Modi said during his visit to the Fakir Mohan Hospital in Balasore, where the victims of Friday's three-train tragedy are receiving treatment.

"The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," he added.

Here’s what happened in Odisha

In a terrible incident, the country on Friday, June 2, saw the worst train accident that occurred in the last two decades after the 1981 Bihar train derailment. A passenger train derailed and struck two other trains in the Balasore district of Odisha. The three-way collision involved two trains – Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express train and Yeswantpur–Howrah Superfast Express train – and a cargo train.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred after the Coromandel Express derailed after getting crashed into a goods train parked there instead of the main line ahead of the Bahanagar Bazar station. Following this, the coach of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express capsized after crashing into the derailed train.