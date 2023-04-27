America Working On Jet Engine Deal With India Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit: US Rep Ro Khanna

The US wants to make sure the GE Engines deal with India is done so that they don't lose out to Europe, said Congressman Ro Khanna while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of his address at the India-US Business Summit. He said our nation has now realised that the Soviet military equipment doesn't work as well, the Soviet Union is moving towards China, and India has really been open to building a strong relationship with America.

Highlighting India wants jet engines, he added, "And the first thing is to make sure that deal gets done, hopefully before the Prime Minister's (Narendra Modi) visit." "And we are working on that."

"We are also working to ensure that the Prime Minister gets to speak to the United States Congress. The co-chairs will be requesting the speaker issue that invitation," he added. "We need to be stronger on defence, and this is a key time," he said.

He further added, "The defence deliverable on the jet engines is critical." Further, on the business and economic ties between the two countries, he said, there needs to be a continued effort. I think the reality is that India can emerge as the hub in Asia for the Asian market. Companies in my district like Apple are moving out of China, moving into India, and opening up Apple stores there. I have encouraged companies to manufacture in the United States and restore into the United States, but to the extent they need to sell into Asia, they should look to allies like India instead of China.

"We need to figure out how to provide India with alternative sources of cheaper energy so they can grow." "And I've appreciated that India has unequivocally condemned Putin's invasion of Ukraine, but this should not be a barrier to strengthening a partnership that will last decades," he added.