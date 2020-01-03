Amid 104 Infant Deaths, 'green Carpet' Hastily Rolled Back As Raj Health Min Visits Kota

Even as the death toll of the infants in Kota’s JK Lon hospital rose to 104, a carpet was laid out on the premises on Friday just before the visit of Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma. However, it was soon removed after noticing considerable media presence in the area. BJP leaders both at the Centre and in the state have criticised the Rajasthan government for its alleged apathy.

Rajasthan: A carpet laid out at Kota's JK Lon Hospital ahead of the visit of State Health Minister Raghu Sharma, was removed after seeing media presence. #KotaChildDeaths pic.twitter.com/WJRmoqry2S — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

'No need for the Health Minister to visit'

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot played down the need for the state's Health Minister to visit the JK Lone hospital. He contended that an expert team of doctors had already intervened after the incident came to light. Moreover, he claimed that more children had died during the tenure of the previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje.

Gehlot stated, "There is no need for the health minister to visit. The expert team has quickly visited as soon as the incident was reported. The death of infants is very shocking. The media is creating issues and the political parties are playing it up. There have been more deaths of children during the BJP tenure and they say that our Congress is falling short in governance."

'The situation has been improving'

Gehlot on Thursday asserted that the number of infant deaths in the state had declined. Moreover, he opined that the hospitals had excellent facilities. Gehlot also mentioned that his government was working towards reducing the Maternal Mortality Ratio in Rajasthan.

Talking to the media, Gehlot remarked, "The number of infant deaths in the state is the least now as compared to the last 5-6 years. The situation has been improving for many years. Excellent medical arrangements are available in the hospitals."

Numerous lacunae have been discovered in the goings-on at the Kota hospital, however, including in an NCPCR report, which went on to list broken windows and gates, pigs roaming inside hospital campus and acute shortage of staff.

