Amid 41-year Old Gujarat Cardiologist's Death, Projection For Heart Ailments A Worry

The shocking death of a prolific 41-year-old cardiologist in Gujarat’s Jamnagar seems to have triggered a debate and concern over the growing number of cases related to heart issues. Data gathered from the 108 emergency services in Jamnagar shows that in the last seven days, at least 1,542 cases of emergencies related to heart problems, including cardiac arrests, were registered. On a daily basis, at least 220 calls related to heart attacks or cardiac arrests are registered.

The data also suggests that the number of cases of heart problems that are being marked as of now are also on the rise as compared to last year. It is to be noted that in 2022, the number of cases was 49,321 and the number of cases till June 2023 are 29,955. However, the projected number of cases (as per the average) is estimated to go up to 60,406 in 2023.

In Jamnagar only, scary projection for heart issues in 2023

The projected numbers of cardiac arrests in 2023 shows that the number of cases would see a significant increase across all age groups as compared to last year. "We are looking at an alarming number of cases in the age group of 20 to 30 as well. We are noticing a trend of how more young people need emergency services for heart problems. We see a growing reason for this - stress and lifestyle changes," said Jasvant Prajapati, Chief Operating Office of 108 EMRI Services.

Weighing in on this phenomenon, a doctor said that there are a lot of stress factors that usually lead to this kind of issue in youngsters. "We see so many of such cases coming to light in the younger generation. We are seeing hypertrophy of the heart being a major issue. Whenever there is an excess amount of strain to the heart, there are such cases," said Dr Mona Desai.