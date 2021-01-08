Amid 8th Round Of Talks Between Centre & Farmer Unions, Tomar Hopeful Of Positive Outcome

As the 8th round of talks between farmer unions and the Centre in New Delhi is underway, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar earlier said that he was hopeful that they would be able to arrive at a conclusion over the three contentious farm bills if talks are held in a 'positive environment'.

Narendra Singh Tomar sounds hopeful

The Union Agriculture minister said, "The talks are scheduled today. I am hopeful that discussions will take place and there will be a positive environment for talks and conclusion can be reached"

This statement by the agriculture minister came after the previous round of talks ended in an impasse as the farmer leaders stated that they wanted a complete repeal of the 3 laws and were not interested in any of the amendments the Centre had to offer. Revealing that the Government had itched for a clause-to-clause discussion, farmer leaders had stated that they rejected the Centre's proposition since their one-point demand was a repeal of the laws.



The Government has repeatedly assured the farmers' leaders that it is committed to addressing their issues and both sides need to take steps forward to arrive at an amicable solution. The Union Minister reiterated that Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Mandi system will continue like before.

Farmers' protest enters 44th day

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the 3 farm laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. PM Modi has also released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

What are the new farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

