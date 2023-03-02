Last Updated:

Amid Adani-Hindenburg Row, SC Asks SEBI To Probe Allegations Of Stock Price Manipulation

In order to protect Indian investors there is need for the formation of committee, the Supreme Court said.

Written By
Isha Bhandari
Image: SC pronounced its order on constituting a committee to suggest changes (ANI)


The Supreme Court pronounced its order on constituting a committee to suggest changes in the market regulatory mechanism so as to protect investors in the wake of the Adani-Hindenburg affair on Thursday. 

"In order to protect Indian investors there is need for the formation of committee," said the SC, pronouncing its order. 

It is pertinent to note that expert committee is to be headed by Justice Sapre, a retired judge of the Supreme Court. 

"The Supreme Court directs SEBI to investigate whether there has been a violation of Section 19 of SEBI rules, or whether there was any manipulation of stock prices." The Supreme Court has directed SEBI to conduct an investigation within 2 months and submit a status report.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala came up with the decision.

Notably, on February 17, the CJI-led bench reserved its order on the composition and remit of a committee, which is expected to look into the recent episode that witnessed a massive slide in Adani Group’s stock prices after US firm Hindenburg Research came out with a report alleging fraud and stock manipulation.

First Published:
