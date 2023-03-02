Amid Adani-Hindenburg Row, SC Asks SEBI To Probe Allegations Of Stock Price Manipulation

The Supreme Court pronounced its order on constituting a committee to suggest changes in the market regulatory mechanism so as to protect investors in the wake of the Adani-Hindenburg affair on Thursday.

SC sets up expert committee on the issue arising out of Hindenburg report. Retd judge Justice AM Sapre will head the committee.



SC was hearing petitions pertaining to Hindenburg report incl on constitution of committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect the investors. pic.twitter.com/N1FlBWgpwo — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

"In order to protect Indian investors there is need for the formation of committee," said the SC, pronouncing its order.

It is pertinent to note that expert committee is to be headed by Justice Sapre, a retired judge of the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court directs SEBI to investigate whether there has been a violation of Section 19 of SEBI rules, or whether there was any manipulation of stock prices." The Supreme Court has directed SEBI to conduct an investigation within 2 months and submit a status report.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala came up with the decision.

Notably, on February 17, the CJI-led bench reserved its order on the composition and remit of a committee, which is expected to look into the recent episode that witnessed a massive slide in Adani Group’s stock prices after US firm Hindenburg Research came out with a report alleging fraud and stock manipulation.