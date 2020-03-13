The Debate
Amid Attempt To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus, All CRPF Programs Postponed

General News

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has postponed its raising day celebrations until further notice

CRPF

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has postponed its raising day celebrations that were scheduled next week. The passing out parade of the 51st batch DAGOs has also been postponed. According to reports, 3.25 lakh central force was supposed to hold the main ceremonial parade and display martial skills with the involvement of thousands of troops at its officers' academy campus in Gurgaon on March 19 to mark its 81st raising day.

Coronavirus in India

The positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India had soared up over 75 after three new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Mumbai. The initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Read: Trump suggests postponing Tokyo Olympics for another year amid coronavirus dread

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,607 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. 

Read: 'Coronavirus is a bio-weapon': Congress' Manish Tewari supports popular theory claim

Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. As per the latest figures, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 78.

Read: India to send medical relief team to Maldives amid Coronavirus outbreak

Read: Disney to shut theme park in Paris, suspends cruise line as coronavirus precaution

(With Agency Inputs)

