Amid Attempt To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus, All CRPF Programs Postponed

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has postponed its raising day celebrations that were scheduled next week. The passing out parade of the 51st batch DAGOs has also been postponed. According to reports, 3.25 lakh central force was supposed to hold the main ceremonial parade and display martial skills with the involvement of thousands of troops at its officers' academy campus in Gurgaon on March 19 to mark its 81st raising day.

Conforming to precautionary advisory to break the spread of COVID-19, all CRPF programs in connection with CRPF Raising day and Passing out Parade of 51st batch DAGOs have been postponed. CRPF has joined the national response against COVID-19 by gearing up its medical facilities. pic.twitter.com/8pTWouKkBD — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus in India

The positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India had soared up over 75 after three new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Mumbai. The initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,607 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. As per the latest figures, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 78.

(With Agency Inputs)