Amid Air India Uproar, Another Instance Of Misbehaviour Aboard Go First Flight Surfaces

Another incident of misbehaviour has come to the fore as two foreign nationals allegedly misbehaved with a female cabin crew member. This incident, according to sources, happened before a Go First flight that was bound for Goa took off from New Delhi. The passengers allegedly passed lewd comments about the flight attendant on the plane, on January 5. The airline revealed that it informed the Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the incident and handed over the passengers to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

This comes just a day after the DGCA issued a notice directing airline companies to take strict action against unruly passengers in the wake of the 'peegate' case involving Air India.

“Two foreign nationals were offloaded after they abused the crew. In fact, they were teasing the crew, passing comments and remarks on her. They were seated on the emergency seats and a security briefing was on at that time. The co-passengers also took objection (to their behaviour),” the Go First spokesperson said.

The matter was first reported to the captain and they were off-loaded, he said, adding that they were handed over to security officials for further action. ''We have been informed. They were offloaded and handed over to the security," a senior DGCA official said when contacted for comment. The incident surfaced amid the flak Air India is receiving for its inaction against a passenger who allegedly in a drunk state urinated over a female passenger on a New York to Delhi flight on November 26, 2022.

Aviation Ministry & Air India on 'Peegate'

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that strict action will be taken against Shankar Mishra, the man accused of the grave offence aboard the Air India flight. Earlier in the day, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Patiala House court. Notably, the police sought three-day custody of the accused. However, the court denied it and sent him to judicial custody instead. Air India, meanwhile, issued an official statement revealing that it has issued show cause notices and de-rostered four cabin crew personnel and one pilot. The airline also admitted that "it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground and is committed to taking action."

(With Agency inputs)

Image: Go First