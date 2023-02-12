Amid Anti-encroachment Drive In J&K, Apni Party Chief Stokes Controversy

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari has taken a dig at the Jammu and Kashmir administration for carrying out the anti-encroachment drive. While addressing the people in J&K during a street corner meeting, he called the anti-encroachment drive an "anti-people" move.

He said, "Our fight against the forces will strengthen in coming times. I hope that Jammu and Kashmir will soon have an Apni Party government. I assure you all that there will be no discrimination under the rule of our government as we have a non-discriminatory approach to governance and consider all as equal."

He added, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not divided as we share the same problems and the solution for the same. I assure you all that when we form our government, all the anti-people decisions taken by the administration will be regularised."

The Apni Party chief also highlighted that the people of J&K will not let non-locals settle in their land. "Those who are not a citizen of J&K, will not be allowed to settle here. The police and security forces will try their best to settle them, but we will not step back. This is our land and we are its people."

J&K admin's anti-encroachment drive

The Jammu and Kashmir administration started the eviction drive earlier in January to recover the government land that has been occupied illegally by influential people. The anti-encroachment drive in the valley carried out by the administration has received a massive protest from locals and a threat from the terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF).

After a massive protest, the J&K administration clarified that the drive is to free the government land from encroachers and its target was influential people who have illegally occupied the land to build houses. Governor Manoj Sinha said, "bulldozers will run only on the land of influential and powerful people and no poor or common man will be touched."

The Supreme Court also junked a petition challenging the decision of the anti-encroachment drive on February 1, removing the hurdle for the J&K administration in carrying out the eviction action.

The circular regarding the eviction drive was issued on January 9 directing the revenue officials to retrieve the encroached lands. According to sources, as many as 1.87 lakh acres of land have been freed so far under the anti-encroachment drive.