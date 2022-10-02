One Cop Martyred, CRPF Personnel Injured In Pulwama Amid Anti-terror Ops In South Kashmir

A terror attack in Pulwama on October 2, Sunday left one policeman martyred and injured a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. The cop was identified as Javaid Ahmed. A joint Naka party of CRPF was fired upon in Pulwama’s Pinglena area, which resulted in the casualty, post which reinforcements have been sent and the area has been cordoned off, informed sources. The incident is a part of the larger anti-terror operations launched by the joint forces in South Kashmir, wherein one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was neutralised by the forces in Shopian earlier on Sunday.

The focus has now shifted to Pulwama, 30 Kms from Shopian - where two personnel from the joint forces - One cop and a CRPF personnel were injured in the operations and the cop succumbed to the injuries.

One LeT terrorist neutralised

As a part of the anti-terror operations in South Kashmir carried out by the joint forces of CRPF, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army, a LeT terrorist was killed in an encounter in the Shopian district on October 2, the police informed.

The terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of the Nowpora area of Shopian, they said. The police conducted a joint search operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Baskuchan area of the south Kashmir district, the police said.

#Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, #Pulwama. In this #terror attack, 01 Police personnel got #martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area being #cordoned. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 2, 2022

The terrorist was killed after an encounter ensued following, terrorists firing upon the forces. "Killed #terrorist identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan #Shopian, linked with LeT #terror outfit. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammo including AK rifle recovered. He was involved in several #terror crimes and recently escaped from an #encounter," Singh said in a tweet.

