Amid Aryan Khan's Arrest, Citizens Gather In Support Of NCB's Sameer Wankhede

It's day 9 of Mumbai's cruise drug bust, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has already taken under arrest 20 people in relation to the case.

In order to extend their support to NCB, Mumbaikars gathered in front of the NCB office on Monday. They especially mentioned Zonal Director of NCB Sameer Wankhede and added that they are with him in his mission to clean Mumbai from the menace of drug consumption, production, and sale.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, one of the supporters said, "The work that he is doing is wonderful, and I would like to thank him on behalf of the people of Mumbai.

Another supporter said, "The only thing I would Like to add is that we need to come together and help him be successful in this mission."

The supporters together spoke against the politicization of the case, highlighting that the case in hand was beneficial for all, especially the youth of the capital city of Maharashtra.

Aryan Khan & 19 others arrested in Cordelia drug bust case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour operation.

Cocaine, Hashish, MDMA, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar, were arrested.

On the basis of information gained during the interrogation of the eight people arrested, the police arrested on October 4 four people - Shreyas Nair, Abdul Sheikh, Manish Darya and Avin Sahu.

On October 5, Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, and Bhaskar Arora - who are said to be the organizers, were arrested in Delhi. On October 6, police arrested Achit Kumar from Powai, and on October 7, a foreign national from Bandra was arrested in follow-up operations.

Later on October 9, a drug peddler named Shivraj, who used to supply drugs to Arbaaz Merchant was arrested and on October 10 Okaro Ouzama was arrested.

The agency has so far arrested 20 people in connection with Mumbai's cruise drug bust case, including two Nigerians.