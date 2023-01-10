Amid Assam Eviction Drive, CM Sarma Says Govt Committed To Free Land Of Encroachments

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Tuesday that the state government will continue to remove encroachments. Sarma's statement came after the administration began a massive eviction drive in Assam's Lakhimpur to clear around 500 hectares of forest land.

“Eviction drives have been started as we know today more than 400 hectares are being cleared. It will continue, in the days to come we are committed to make all Satra lands, Khas land and forest land encroachment free,” the Chief Minister said.

“In some cases, we have seen that most of these people have land at some other places. In some cases where they don't have any land elsewhere, after proper verification and ensuring that they are genuine citizens, we will rehabilitate them,” he added.

Excavators, tractors on site

Heavy security has been deployed in the area with the district administration putting excavators and tractors to use for the operation. Tuesday's operation comes after the district administration launched a big eviction drive on December 26. Encroachments were removed at the Baghbar Satra Kanara area where nearly 400 bighas of government land is said to have been encroached upon.

Sherman Ali, a suspended Congressman who participated in a rally against the eviction, has been held by police.

“The district administration has evicted around 45 families who illegally encroached on the land of Satra Kanara,” Sunbar Chutia, Circle Officer, Barpeta said.