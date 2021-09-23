In a startling revelation, Republic TV sources have confirmed on Thursday, that ex-Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh is hiding in Chandigarh. When Republic TV tracked down his whereabouts, a local resident confirmed that he lived in the specified locality in Chandigarh, but was not at home at the current moment. The Justice Chandwal commission, constituted by the Maharashtra govt, has issued bailable warrants against Singh for recording his statement regarding the extortion allegations he levied against ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Republic TV tracks down Param Bir Singh

Reporter: Is Param Bir Singh at home? Resident: No. Reporter: When will he be back? Resident: I will ask and tell. Reporter: But, does he live here? Resident: Yes.

Param Bir Singh's accusations & probe

Earlier in April, in an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleged that Anil Deshmukh had told ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to accumulate Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. While the CBI is probing into Singh's allegations against Deshmukh, Param Bir Singh himself has been named in 4 such FIRs in connection to extortion cases - including by two bookies who accused Singh of extorting them and falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases.

Allegations against Singh

Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders & officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs. 124 crore. Ghadge alleged that Singh had ordered Ghadge to drop the names of 3 Municipal Commissioners, 12 KDMC officials and 7 builders from the charge sheet and on refusing to do so led to Ghadge's wrongful imprisonment in a frivolous case till he was acquitted by a Sessions Court in September 2017. Singh has also been accused of allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from one Sharad Agrawal. Maharashtra govt is already probing Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare case as to how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the case went rogue under his tenure.