Amid Bitta Karate Trial, Activists Demand Acknowledgement Of Kashmir Genocide; Watch

While the Srinagar sessions court has begun the hearing on the murder trials against terrorist Bitta Karate following a plea filed by the family of Satish Tickoo, one of the victims killed by Karate, Republic TV spoke to a group of people who expressed their hope in the judiciary and further spoke on the reopening of the cases against the JKLF terrorist Farooq Ahmed Dar aka Bitta Karate.

Speaking to Republic on the same, Vikas Raina whose father was allegedly killed by Bitta Karate during the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits expressed that he sees hope as the cases have reopened on the matter. "I feel there is a ray of hope and I personally feel that justice should be served", he said. Raina is also the one who supported the motion of the plea filed in the court.

On the other hand, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta while speaking to ANI on the reopening of the cases said that it is a good sign that the cases have been reopened as people like Bitta Karate should not roam around freely. "We have seen the interviews of Karate in the film 'The Kashmir Files' which really shows his involvement in the Kashmiri Pandit genocide", he added.

Government must recognize the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits: Activist Sushil Pandit

Activist Sushil Pandit also spoke to Republic and stated that reopening of the cases is not an "acknowledgment" of what happened with the Kashmiri pandits but, just a sole murder case of Satish Tickoo who was killed by Karate. "This man has killed dozens of Kashmiri Hindus. He is self-confessed murderer", said Pandit.

Further hitting out at the government over the delay of almost 31 years before the case was reopened, he called it the "sheer hypocrisy" of the government. "He was released on bail even after he deserved a jail sentence and life imprisonment. Karate did not just pull the trigger on the people but also on the entire system which refrained from prosecuting him and instead set him free", he added.

Further appealing to the government for recognising the atrocities done towards the Kashmiri Pandits, Pandit added that many people were killed, many were raped and abducted, and it was a massive genocide.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit who was also among the ones to speak to the Republic on the reopening of murder trials against Bitta Karate called it a "very hopeful beginning". Further agreeing with the statements made by Sushil Pandit, the filmmaker said that every Kashmiri Pandit, every Indian concerned with the country's welfare will want each and every terrorist to get punished for their atrocities against the Kashmiri Pandit. Calling out for accepting the killing of Kashmiri Pandits as a "genocide", he said that the Parliament should pass a bill and further accept that it was a massive killing and a genocide of around 3.5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits.

