Amid Buzz Of BJP-SAD Reunion, Sukhbir Holds Crucial Meet

In the run up to 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is on the edge to get back to NDA fold. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal is holding a crucial meeting of district presidents and halqa incharge (area chief) on Thursday, July 6, at party office in Chandigarh.

The meeting with district presidents was scheduled just after the close door meeting at Sukhbir badal’s residence. All the district presidents of SAD came with their records to reveal the political situation of SAD on ground. The discussion will take place over the strongholds of SAD regarding the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha constituencies. After analysing the ground reality of SAD, Sukhbir singh Badal will reportedly be holding talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over seat sharing and other issues.

SAD denies alliance talks

Though, all senior leaders of SAD are denying on record for any alliance talks in party meetings, it seems to be the situation that leaders remain mum on alliance till formal announcement. Senior Akali leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said that this is a general meeting with all district presidents to take stock of the situation regarding the issues related to Punjab. He added that alliance with BJP is not on the agenda of the meeting.

Speaking on the same, Sukhbir Badal stated, “BSP is our alliance partner in Punjab and I have no idea from where the discussion with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance is coming up.”

According to sources, 120 leaders are attending the meeting and revealing the situation of SAD. The major concern for SAD is the declining political graph of it since 2017. SAD tried to resume the political grounds in Punjab but the attempt had not reached any fruitful results in the 2022 assembly elections.