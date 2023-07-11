Amid challenging weather, Amarnath Yatra surpasses 1 lakh pilgrims

After three days of inclement weather, the Amarnath Yatra picked up steam as more pilgrims paid their respects to Lord Shiva in the cave temple in south Kashmir Himalayas, surpassing the one - lakh mark on Tuesday, July 11.

According to officials of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, 24,288 pilgrims have paid obeisance at holy cave which is the highest number in 10 days of 62-day long pilgrimage. 17,958 males, 5,203 females, 666 children and 401 Sadhu - Sadhvis have paid obeisance at Holy cave.

Yatra leaves from Jammu after four days

After Yatra being suspended for four days, the pilgrims of Amarnath yatra left for the holy cave from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu this afternoon when authorities decided to allow the yatra to move further. The decision was taken after improvement in weather as well as the restoration of the damaged portion of Jammu Srinagar National Highway. Manned by CRPF commandos, more than 50 vehicles carrying pilgrims for Baltal axis of holy cave left from Jammu this afternoon.

Officials also informed that if the situation remains suitable, then more batches will be allowed to leave for the holy cave as well as for the Ramban so that the movement of the yatra can be streamlined. On the 11th day of the yatra, only nine batches have left from Jammu due to inclement weather conditions.

The Yatra from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu was suspended for the fourth consecutive day as authorities decided not to go ahead with the pilgrimage owing to damage on National Highway in Ramban. More than nine thousand pilgrims are staying at Jammu for the past four days with a hope to leave for the valley soon.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban reviews situation

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam directed the officers of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite the restoration and use adequate men and machinery for immediate restoration of the traffic.

He also visited the damaged portion of NH-44 along with SSP Traffic, NHW, Rohit Baskotra; SSP Mohita Sharma; ADC, Harbans Lal and officers from NHAI. Two portions of highway were damaged at Chabba Seri and other locations due to sinking of road due to the flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains.

Traffic on Jammu Srinagar National Highway to remain suspended

Informing that the suspension of traffic on National Highway-44 will be extended, the SSP National Highway Rohit Baskotra in conversation with Republic said, “Continuing from yesterday’s travel advisory regarding National Highway-44 significant progress has been made in improving the road conditions through the combined efforts of UT Administration and NHAI. However, full restoration will require additional time. As a result, the UT Administration has decided to extend the suspension of traffic on National Highway-44 on July 11.”

“Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) are advised to utilize the Mughal Road for travel between Jammu and Srinagar. Traffic is anticipated to resume on July 12, 2023 (Wednesday), with further updates to be provided tomorrow evening,” he added.