Amid Chennai Rains, Sasikala, Kamal Haasan Reach Out To Aid Of Flood-affected People

Former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala distributed relief material in rain-affected areas of Koyambedu, Chennai on Friday, November 12. Similar efforts were made by Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan in various districts of flood-hit Tamil Nadu.

The actor-politician visited Periyar Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Velachery Ambedkar Nagar, West Mambalam Gandhi Street, Vadivelpuram regions, and distributed relief items on behalf of the party to the flood victims. Haasan took to Twitter to share pictures from his visit to the flooded regions.

Tamil Nadu | Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala distributed relief material in rain-affected areas in Koyambedu, Chennai yesterday pic.twitter.com/hccij3PxZW — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

At least 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu as flooding triggered by intense showers and release of surplus from dams transformed several areas in state capital Chennai and in the suburbs into a virtual, large water body as streets swirled with deluge and trash.

Besides Chennai and its suburbs, which fall under the districts of Chengelpet, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram, other regions of the state, including the northern belt, too received heavy rainfall. Over 1,146 huts and 237 houses have been affected due to the natural disaster.

Flood condition in Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department Chennai said that thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Coimbatore, and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu within the next few hours.

In Chennai, 2,699 people from rain-hit areas have been sheltered in 44 relief centers by corporation authorities and a total of 28,64,400 packets of food have been distributed to them over the past six days.

Across Tamil Nadu, over 15,000 people have been evacuated and housed in over 290 relief camps. Such facilities include the northern districts of Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Vellore, and Villupuram besides the Cauvery delta regions.

On Friday, Chief Minister MK Stalin held discussions with Ministers and chaired a meeting of top state officials led by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu to review the rain situation. The CM directed officials specially deputed ones to manage rain-related issues in various districts to expedite the relief activities and ensure quality food and medical facilities in relief camps. He further wanted the authorities to take steps to prevent crop loss.

