Amid Congress Vs BJP Over COVID Protocols, Jairam Ramesh Says 'wore Mask Longer Than PM'

Congress' Jairam Ramesh caused a kerfuffle Friday saying he wore mask "longer than the Prime Minister," after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government called for caution amid a massive rise in COVID-19 cases in China and other nations. Ramesh's comment came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP MPs reached Parliament with masks on.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the BJP leaders were wearing masks "only for television" and termed their action "drama". Ramesh further said the BJP-led government's precautionary measures to guard against a spike in COVID-19 cases is "orchestrated to put up a roadblock" before Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi.

'I wore mask longer than PM...'

"I have been wearing a mask today since the morning. I wore it because I have a mask. We did not have 250-300 masks with us. From tomorrow, everybody will wear the mask," Ramesh said, making it clear that the party has opted for the first of the 'follow all COVID-19 guidelines' or "suspend the pan-India foot march' options put forth in a letter by the Ministry of Home and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in the national interest."

Earlier, Ramesh, in a tweet, also questioned the "chronology of the letter," "4 cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 driving Chinese surge were reported in Gujarat & Odisha in July, Sept & Nov. Health Minister writes a letter to @RahulGandhi yesterday. PM is reviewing the situation today. #BharatJodoYatra will enter Delhi the day after. Ab Aap Chronology Samjhiye…”

India has reported four cases of this BF.7 variant since June. While three cases have been detected in Gujarat, one case has been traced to Odisha. PM Modi, on Thursday, held a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting in which he directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance.

4 cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 driving Chinese surge were reported in Gujarat & Odisha in July, Sept & Nov. Health Minister writes a letter to @RahulGandhi yesterday. PM is reviewing situation today. #BharatJodoYatra will enter Delhi day after. Ab Aap Chronology Samjhiye… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 22, 2022

What is the BF.7 variant?

The BF.7 is an abbreviated form for BA.5.2.1.7. It is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

Persons infected with the BF.7 variant of Omicron may experience symptoms similar to other sub-variants. Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, vomiting, fatigue, and diarrhoea.