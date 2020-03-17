Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Advertisements Urging Precaution Put On Mumbai Local Coaches

To make people aware about the coronavirus outbreak and necessary precautions, posters have been put up on railway coaches after the Maharashtra Chief Minister's order from a meeting conducted on Monday.

Subsequent to that, following a meeting held on Tuesday, CM Uddhav Thackery stated, "There has been no decision to stop Mumbai locals or buses. We will consider stopping trains & buses if the public use does not reduce."

Extending its footprint in India, the total count of positive cases of the novel coronavirus is 137, with a 64-year-old confirmed Coronavirus patient succumbing in Mumbai. The state of Maharashtra is currently the one with the most confirmed cases.

Globally, the number of cases has hit 183,143 with 7,175 reported deaths across 157 countries.