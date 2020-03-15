Amid Corona Outbreak, Delhi Police Extends Quarantine Facilities At 2 New Training Centres

Amid the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in India, the Delhi Police has set up quarantine facilities at the Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad training centres. The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Police also informed about extending the quarantine facilities to two more centres.

Delhi Police has extended Quarantine Facilities at two of its training centres, located at Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad.#CoronaVirusUpdate @HMOIndia@LtGovDelhi@CPDelhi — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 15, 2020

The two operational quarantine facilities that have been set up by the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are located in Manesar and Chhawla region of the NCR. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 107. So far, two people have been reported dead due to the deadly virus.

Ministry of Family and Health Welfare: Total number of confirmed #COVIDー19 cases across India is 107 (including foreign nationals as on 15th March at 12 PM) #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/O9OupPUUjJ — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

Coronavirus in India

On March 15, 2020, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to around 107 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 135 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 142,649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,393 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

(With inputs from ANI)