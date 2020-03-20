Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, CRPF Movement In And Out Of J&K Restricted For Next 15 Days

Taking a measure to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, movement of CRPF has been restricted. As per the order issued by the additional director general, CRPF will not be allowed to move in and out of Jammu and Kashmir for the next 15 days.

Meanwhile, a senior superintendent of police in Kashmir on Thursday went into isolation after his mother-in-law was tested positive for coronavirus, with several of his colleagues and bureaucrats hailing the move. Imtiaz Ismail Parray, whose mother-in-law from Srinagar city, became the first positive case of coronavirus in the Valley on Wednesday, said although he had no direct contact with her after her return from Saudi Arabia, he was still going into isolation and urged people to leave nothing to chance.

"Updating all well-wishers...mother in law doing well at SKIMS. Rest of my family also following necessary protocol..Although no direct contact was made yet I am also going into isolation... urge all to leave nothing to chance and follow govt directives strictly," the SSP posted on Twitter.

The Union territory administration has already declared COVID-19 an epidemic, imposing section 144 in certain areas. The administration has also barred all foreign visitors from visiting the Valley and stopped all pilgrimages to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Shutting down all schools, educational institutes, restaurants, hotels, gyms, swimming pools till March 31, the administration has also all foreign tourists or visitors arriving in J&K will be quarantined, including all travellers coming from Union Territory of Ladakh. The administration is also in talks with the MEA to bring back 300 J&K students stranded in Coronavirus-hit Iran. Public transport too has been restricted in the Valley, after picking up in December after months of shutdown since August 5.

India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

