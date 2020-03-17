Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Noida Authority Bans All Public Hearings Till April 10

In light of the Coronavirus pandemic and recent health emergency, the Noida Authority on Tuesday announced a ban on all public hearings till April 10 to prevent the spread of the lethal infection.

As per the press release the authority stated, "In view of coronavirus the public hearing conducted on every Wednesday and Friday is closed till April 10. People can leave written complaints at the reception and also can mail their complaints to concerned officials."

The officials are instructed to check their emails every day so that public complaints are tackled.

READ | To combact coronavirus threat, Home Secretary reviews preparedness of Eastern states

"The email IDs of officials can be found on noidaauthorityonline.com," the release added.

In a recent development, Noida city confirmed two persons to be positive for the virus, one in Sector 78, and another in Sector 100. As per the official, two of them have travel history to France. Both of them have been admitted to a designated hospital.

READ | Bihar government notifies stringent regulation to tackle coronavirus

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has also laid helpline numbers and precautionary steps to combat the virus in the state. One of the tweet read, "Cover your mouth with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing to prevent corona virus."

Meanwhile, amid coronavirus scare in the country, Noida authority on Monday announed a ban on all community events in the area to prevent the spread of the infection.

READ | Gujarat DyCM's 'Coronavirus test them' jibe at Cong MLAs catches Rajasthan CM Gehlot's eye

Coronavirus Pandemic:

According to the latest figures available on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 137 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Globally, around 7,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre shifting from China to Europe. The virus has infected around 1,82,000 people and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 140 other countries.