Amid Coronavirus Scare, Demand For Face Mask & Hand Sanitizers Increase

General News

The spread of Coronavirus in the country has increased the demand for face masks and sanitizers in Ahmedabad Gujarat.

The spread of Coronavirus in the country has increased the demand for face masks and sanitizers in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. A face mask manufacturer based in Ahmedabad said that the demand in face masks has increased due to the awareness created in households about the virus. He further said that purchasing musks in bulk by each household would lead only to a minor shortage of masks in the market may be, however, not a lot. Interestingly, he said that India can suffice to the current demand of masks. 

